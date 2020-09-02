Unsettled the next 2 days with some severe weather potential

TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, More Humid. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 70.

THURSDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms, Some Severe. Hi 88.

Thick cloud cover and drizzle from last night will linger through this morning as more humid air moves into Central PA. Another dreary start to the day which makes three for three this week! The next 2 days look unsettled. One front will approach the area late today, which will result in some t-storms this afternoon and evening. The extent of morning cloud cover and rain makes the coverage of storms rather uncertain. However, any storm that does develop will be capable of producing heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. If any sun is able to bust through today, storms this afternoon could become severe. Additional storms are expected Thursday afternoon ahead of a disturbance and stronger cold front. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 80s. The ingredients for severe weather look more promising for tomorrow. We are on alert for the next 2 days and will keep you posted as t-storms develop.

Friday looks sunny and pleasant, but still warm and humid. The weekend looks absolutely spectacular with low humidity and plenty of sunshine as another shot of Canadian high pressure settles overhead. Daytime highs will be near 80° with overnight lows in the 50s! We will warm back into the mid-80s ahead of another front next Monday. It’s Labor Day weekend already! Looks great!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara