Unsettled the next 3 days, but not much rainfall

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle. Hi 79.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Passing Showers. Lo 68.

WEDNESDAY: Stray Shower Or T-Storm, More Humid. Hi 85.

The meteorological summer came to a close yesterday and is likely going to be the hottest summer on record. Mother Nature tried to FINALLY sneak a cooler day in the mix with some rain yesterday and highs in the 70s, but that won’t mess with the record books too much. We kick off September today (and meteorological fall!) with a similar type of day.

High pressure off the coast of New England and Tropical Depression 15 off the coast of North Carolina will both contribute to a SE flow today. That means lots of clouds and occasional drizzle in spots. Most places will stay dry today, but with the east flow and plenty of cloud cover, temperatures will again be held in the 70s most likely. Tonight will offer more clouds and a few passing showers with lows in the upper 60s.

Warmer and more humid air returns by Wednesday and Thursday. Ahead of a cold front, the weather will remain unsettled with the chance for a shower or t-storm both days, but again, plenty of backyards will likely stay dry too. Don’t get too excited about the rainfall chances. Both days will feature highs well into the 80s. The best chance for afternoon convection looks to be Thursday ahead of the actual front. Behind this front, the weather should turn really nice by the upcoming weekend.

Friday looks sunny and pleasant, but still warm and humid. Next weekend looks absolutely spectacular with low humidity and plenty of sunshine as another shot of Canadian high pressure settles overhead. Daytime highs will be near 80° with overnight lows in the 50s! Some cool and comfortable days are ahead my friends!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara