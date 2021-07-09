Unusual Rescue: Iguana stuck in tree in Huntingdon

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WHTM) — In Central Pa., we tend to see deer, bears and raccoons, but not iguanas and certainly not reptiles stuck in trees.

A five-foot-long, 30-pound iguana made its way 40-feet up a tree in Mount Union, Huntingdon County. The iguana was found on the street and neighbors penned it inside a metal fence.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Well, the iguana escape and climbed up the tree. It took a reptile expert on top of an extended fire truck ladder to get the iguana down safely.

“It was a very event for the town, an abnormal, unusual occurrence. He was a beautiful, I call him a beast because he looked like a dinosaur very archaic if you what I mean,” Cheryl Mohnie Marino said.

Until its owner is found, the iguana is staying at a reptile rescue where the staff has nicknamed it, Gozilla.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss