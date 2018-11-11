UPDATE: Missing Franklin County mother and toddler found safe Video Video

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - State police are searching for a 14-month-old boy who may be in danger.

Angel Heinbaugh was last seen with his mother, Jessica Heinbaugh, at 9522 McKean Road in Quincy Township around noon Thursday.

The two lived with Jessica's uncle and aunt, George and Francine Heinbaugh.

"We mostly take care of him because she just ain't bothered with him," George Heinbaugh said.

"She gets agitated whenever she has to keep after him," Francine Heinbaugh said.

The couple describes the toddler by his name.

"He will be 15 months old tomorrow. He just started walking," Francine Heinbaugh said.

"He's a real good boy," George Heinbaugh said. "We just worry about him. I mean, we don't know if something happened to him."

The Heinbaughs live next to a field off a gravel road and say Jessica often took walks.

"Everything was going good," George Heinbaugh said. "She's been talking to guys online, on her phone. It's hard to tell who she might've left with."

Angel Heinbaugh has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a sleeper with red and white stripes.

Jessica Heinbaugh is 5'6" tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call state police at 717-264-5161.