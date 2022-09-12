MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC opened a new outpatient center today in Mechanicsburg, continuing its growth on the campus of UPMC West Shore and across central Pa.

The new outpatient center is located at 2020 Technology Parkway in Mechanicsburg. It is 44,000 square feet and features relocated and expanded offices for the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.

This outpatient center is the largest Heart and Vascular Institute facility in the UPMC system.

“This facility is a testament to how important advanced cardiovascular care is at UPMC in Central Pa.,” said Dr. Hemal Gada, president of the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in central Pennsylvania. “In addition to basic cardiology services, the new center will offer all the advanced consultative services we have available at many of our other locations. We will continue providing world-class care close to home to this community, facilitated by cutting-edge clinical research.”

This new state-of-the-art Outpatient Center will have features such as a cardiac rehab space, advanced cardiac imaging technology, and a heart failure center. UPMC’s vascular surgery and vein center will now be brought to the west shore.

All of the services that currently take place in at the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Wormleysburg will be relocating to the new facility.

“We are so excited for our new outpatient center that is designed to produce an exceptional experience for our patients,” said Lou Baverso, president, UPMC in Central Pa. “This center is another example of our striving to best deliver highly specialized services. We’ve prioritized creating a one-stop center for patients with their convenience, privacy and comfort in mind.”