(WHTM) — From Lancaster to Harrisburg, Covid-19 is still spreading rampantly through the community.

“Even though we are seeing an increase in cases, we’re not seeing an increase in severe disease and I think that’s because we have many more people vaccinated and many people who are already infected,” said Dr. John Goldman, infectious disease specialist at UPMC.

Now those vaccines are on the way for the smallest children, 5 years old and under. The FDA authorized both Pfizer and Moderna for U.S. children. Shipping for the new doses started this weekend.

But which one should your child get? Dr. Goldman says either one is fine.

“I’m not sure there is any difference between the individual vaccines but I think the most important thing is to make sure the child is vaccinated,” Dr. Goldman said.

Both UPMC and Lancaster General Health expect to receive doses in the next week,

While Covid-19 has been less dangerous for kids, Dr. Goldman says that doesn’t mean it’s harmless.

“There are still more children that have died from COVID than have died from the flu. It’s an important part of fighting COVID if the kids under 5 who frequently are drivers of the disease and frequently infect their parents and frequently infect grandparents get vaccinated,” he added.