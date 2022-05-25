CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Today, May 25, marks two years since George Floyd lost his life after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck. About a dozen UPMC West Shore healthcare workers took a knee for nine minutes and 29 seconds, the same length of time Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck, to remember and respect Floyd.

UPMC has been actively working to remove inequities throughout the healthcare industry. Nathan Evans, Director of Operations at UPMC West Shore, said, “As an organization, we focus on having compassion and dignity and respect not only for our employees but also most importantly for the patients that we serve and today was a neat opportunity to be unified and be able to show respect.”

UPMC West Shore was one of eight hospitals that took place in the “White Coats Against Racism” kneel.