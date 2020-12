MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Allen Township Police are searching for a man they said fired a gun during an argument.

Investigators said Charles Brown is considered to be armed and dangerous.

They said he assaulted a woman and fired a handgun during a dispute at home at Cumberland Pointe Circle.

Brown left in a blue 2005 Dodge Magnum bear PA resitration LKD8658.

Contact police by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273)