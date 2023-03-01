DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sophomores at the Upper Dauphin Area High School are learning about real-life stories of addiction to work on a project on drugs and their effects on people.

“Our goal is that we don’t want to react when a bad situation happens so we’re trying to give students proactive information so that they can make informed choices and hopefully make the best choice,” said Abby Walshaw-Wertz, principal of Upper Dauphin Area High School.

The students’ projects will research how drugs affect the brain and the body overall as well as treatment options.

“I think it was good, it’s an understanding of what they can do to us, and it kind of like, can scare some people because they don’t want to have that happen to them. So I think it helped in that way. If someone’s dealing with something and they don’t know what to do about it, they can come to this and they can hear how people have recovered or other ways that they can recover,” said Morgan Imhoff, an Upper Dauphin Area High School student.

Students were put into eight different sessions with people from Recovery Centers of America, the Dauphin County Coroner’s office, EMTS, JFT Recovery, and the Veterans Support System to know the dangers of drug abuse.

“I think it’s important because I know a lot of people struggle with it, especially at this age, because it’s kind of being pushed down our throats with social media. So it’s like, I think they’re learning a lot about it, and they might want to stop doing it,” said Imhoff.

Wednesday’s Drug Education Day was only for sophomores, but resources are available for all students battling similar issues.