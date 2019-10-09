Upper low plagues region the next two days

TODAY: AM Showers, Then Mostly Cloudy. Peeks Of Sun Late. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Thickening Clouds. Lo 50.

THURSDAY: AM Clouds, Peeks Of Sun. Hi 69.

Rain will kick off this Wednesday across the area thanks to an upper-level low sitting just offshore. Expect showers to continue off and on this morning with much of the day remaining cloudy. Some sun could pop out this afternoon in spots as highs top off in the mid-60s. The far east you live, the less likely it will be to see the sun today. The clouds will reassert themselves tonight and it will turn cooler too. Lows overnight will dip to around 50 degrees.

The upper-level low responsible for the clouds and showers today will move slightly offshore tomorrow, which should bring the return of dry weather perhaps even some late-day sunshine. Tomorrow will start cloudy, but there will be a better chance for clearing skies and highs trying to reach near 70 degrees. At this point, Friday should bring more sunshine and be a fairly pleasant day to end the week.

Another cold front will cross late Saturday, maintaining the seasonal chill into next week with highs in the 60s and lows most nights in the 40s to near 50 degrees. A couple of showers will be possible Saturday along that front with a breeze developing for Sunday. No major temperature swings are in the forecast at this time. Our average high is now 67 degrees. Temperatures will remain fairly close to that over the next week. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara