SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park called Urban Air will have its official grand opening this weekend.

The new Harrisburg Urban Air Adventure Park is owned and operated by Ashish Javia, who is also the franchise owner of Urban Air in Lancaster County, which can be found at 2040 Bennet Avenue.

The Urban Air in Harrisburg is approximately 50,000 square feet in size and is home to a wide range of attractions for adults and children to enjoy, which include:

Go Karts

Pro Zone Performance Trampolines

Tubes Playground

Ropes Course

Runaway (tumble track)

Slam Dunk Zone

APEX Trampolines

Warrior Course

Leap of Faith

Drop Zone

Sky Rider

Battle Beams

Climbing Walls

Dodgeball

Twister Tower

According to Javia, the only difference between his two Urban Air locations is that the new Harrisburg facility does not offer laser tag; however, this location does boast a new virtual reality attraction.

The new Urban Air, located at 4200 Derry Street, will have its grand opening this Saturday, January 6. Upon its grand opening, the location’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Thursdays // 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays // 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Javia says that he will be giving away a ‘free basic access pass’ to the first 200 guests in line. This pass will allow the holders to visit the new Urban Air once a week for the next year for free.

According to Javia, he has already created just under 100 new jobs.

