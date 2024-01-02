SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park called Urban Air will have its official grand opening this weekend.
The new Harrisburg Urban Air Adventure Park is owned and operated by Ashish Javia, who is also the franchise owner of Urban Air in Lancaster County, which can be found at 2040 Bennet Avenue.
The Urban Air in Harrisburg is approximately 50,000 square feet in size and is home to a wide range of attractions for adults and children to enjoy, which include:
- Go Karts
- Pro Zone Performance Trampolines
- Tubes Playground
- Ropes Course
- Runaway (tumble track)
- Slam Dunk Zone
- APEX Trampolines
- Warrior Course
- Leap of Faith
- Drop Zone
- Sky Rider
- Battle Beams
- Climbing Walls
- Dodgeball
- Twister Tower
According to Javia, the only difference between his two Urban Air locations is that the new Harrisburg facility does not offer laser tag; however, this location does boast a new virtual reality attraction.
The new Urban Air, located at 4200 Derry Street, will have its grand opening this Saturday, January 6. Upon its grand opening, the location’s hours of operation will be:
- Mondays – Thursdays // 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fridays // 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sundays // 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As part of the grand opening celebration, Javia says that he will be giving away a ‘free basic access pass’ to the first 200 guests in line. This pass will allow the holders to visit the new Urban Air once a week for the next year for free.
According to Javia, he has already created just under 100 new jobs.
