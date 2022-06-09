HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Bob Morgan announced on June 9 that the USDA has partnered with Reinvestment Fund to put $970,000 towards improving access to healthy foods throughout the Commonwealth.

The investments will be made through the Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI), which aims to bring grocery stores and healthy food retailers to underserved communities, both urban and rural.

“USDA is proud to partner with Reinvestment Fund to ensure that these resources reach the communities where they are needed most, so people can find nutritious food options wherever they live,” said Morgan.

The following Pennsylvania projects received funding: Edinboro Market Inc. in Oil City, No Dirt Farms LLC in Erie, Freeman Family Farm & Greenhouse in Pittsburgh, Salems Market Centre Ave LLC in Pittsburgh, Power Plant Market in Philadelphia, and Weavers Way Co-op in Philadelphia.

All of the projects received a minimum of $100,000, and some received as much as $200,000. For more information, visit the USDA’s website, here.