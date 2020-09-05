User-friendly Labor Day weekend

TODAY: Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Clear & Comfortable. Lo 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 82.

High pressure is settling across the eastern US for the weekend, providing low humidity and lots of sunshine. Temperatures will peak near 80 during the afternoon with lows dropping into the upper 50s at night. We stay dry through Monday and Tuesday before clouds and moisture returns.

A broad moisture feed from the Atlantic Ocean will produce a thick layer of clouds and moisture later next week. We’ll start to see clouds increase Wednesday with some drizzle and light showers developing later in the day. Showery and drizzly conditions are expected Thursday and Friday which could last into the weekend. We’ll keep you posted and provide updates this weekend.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso