DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time vacuum and sewing retail store recently announced that it would be closing its doors after three decades in business.

The long-time Discount Vacuum & Sewing Center recently announced on its website that they will soon be closing their doors. According to their website, this store has been in business in the Midstate for the past 32 years.

The business’s announcement regarding their upcoming closure reads:

After 32 years in business, we will be retiring and closing our store at the end of February 2024. It has been a privilege to serve Central PA through 3 decades. Between now and our closing, we will be liquidating our entire inventory. We encourage early shopping as we will not be replenishing our stock. That means once these deals are gone, they’re gone! Now is the time to stock up! Thank You Central PA for your patronage! Discount Vacuum & Sewing Center

For these past three decades, the Discount Vacuum & Sewing Center has offered an array of vacuum cleaners, sewing machines, and repair services for both as well. According to their website, prior to their February 2024 closure, the business will be offering up to 85% off on a variety of supplies and merchandise.

As for vacuum, sewing machine, and embroidery machine repairs, the Discount Vacuum & Sewing Center will continue offering those services through December 31, 2023. According to their website, any repairs that are not picked up by February 10, 2024, will be disposed of.

The Discount Vacuum & Sewing Center is located at 3873 Union Deposit Road at the Union Square Shopping Center in Harrisburg. Their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Wednesdays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

