(WHTM) — Those who know Jonathan say he is a sweet talkative child who loves technology and may decide to have a career in the industry.

Jonathan is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoys music. If Jonathan could travel anywhere, he would like to go to Disney and Universal Studios.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“Talking with Jonathan the perfect family I think would be he would love a mom and a dad and have some older brothers,” Tara Miller, Jonathan’s Prep and Profile Specialist said.

Jonathan is a straight A student. His favorite family activity including going to a beach and swimming. A fun fact, Jonathan has a stuffed animal collection.