Val’s Kids: Rashad

A bright young man who loves amusement parks and pets describes this week’s Val’s kid Rashad.

Rashad does well in school and loves Minecraft books. The teen is looking forward to higher education. “I want to do video games and vlogging because there are a lot of YouTubers and I am aspiring to be a YouTuber one day,” Rashad said.

“He is very focused on what he wants to do. He knows exactly what he wants to do and he is going for it there is nothing that’s going to stop him from going to college, going to be a big YouTuber,” Rachel DeMarco, Rashad’s Child Specific Recruiter said.

“Rashad is one of the kids who wants a family, wants a forever home,” Melanie David, Rashad’s DHS Permanency worker said. A Rashad fact: He has a photographic memory.