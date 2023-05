YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire is closing all lanes on US Route 30 in York County, according to PennDOT.

The fire is on the eastbound lanes of US-30 between Alwine Avenue and the exit for 30 east to I-83 Lancaster. Fire crews and police are on the scene.

As of 9:28 p.m., all lanes are still closed. It is not clear at this time what caused the fire, if there are any injuries, or how long the lanes will be closed for.