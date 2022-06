HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire occurred on the 3500 block of Fulton Alley in Susquehanna Township at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. The vehicle was near a garage and multiple fire companies responded to the scene.

As of 11:51 p.m. there are no known injuries. It is unclear at this time if surrounding buildings are at risk.