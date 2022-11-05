TODAY: Clouds & Sun, Breezy & Very Warm. High 74. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Few Showers Late. Lo 64. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Few AM Showers, Very Warm. High 74. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

What a start to November! Highs today will reach the mid-70s after a very warm start with most locations in the low 60s this morning. Clouds this morning should eventually give way to some sunshine, and it will be breezy with southerly winds gusting over 20 mph at times. Tonight will be very warm with overnight lows only dipping into the 60s.

A cold front will approach the region tonight, bringing a few showers after midnight. Some showers will linger into tomorrow morning as the front gets hung up, but it will weaken as it crosses the area. Temperatures are still expected to reach the low to mid 70s Sunday, with mainly dry weather for the afternoon. After a few morning clouds, we expect lots of sunshine Monday with highs near record levels.

Cooler air does finally move in Monday night with highs back into the upper 50s for Election Tuesday. This is close to seasonable levels, though. We’ll see lots of sunshine too making it a great day to go out and vote! Temperatures bounce back again as we head toward late-week with highs in the 60s. Don’t get used to it though because a strong cold front will bring much cooler air next weekend. Highs by next Sunday may not get out of the 40s!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo