TODAY: Warm & Breezy, Evening Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 80. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 60. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: PM Showers & T-Storms, Still Warm. Hi 78. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Yesterday started a 3-day warm stretch for Central PA and the official high was 77°! The warm weather will continue today and tomorrow as our region sits in the warm sector ahead of a strong cold front that is producing several rounds of severe weather in the Midwest and a snowstorm for the Upper Plains. While we won’t see much if any severe weather locally, the region will have some slight rain and storm chances in the coming days.

Today will bring more clouds than yesterday, but it remains very warm, and many backyards could reach 80° for the first time this year thanks to a stiff southerly breeze. A backdoor front will likely keep eastern PA much cooler today than western PA. While places like Franklin, Cumberland, and Adams Counties could see temperatures climb into the low 80s this afternoon, eastern Lebanon and Lancaster County may be stuck in the upper 60s. An evening shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out today either, although most places look to stay dry.

Tomorrow will bring a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms as the cold front moves through Pennsylvania. It will still be warm and gusty tomorrow too with highs in the upper 70s. Behind the front, it will stay breezy and temperatures tumble to near 40° by Friday morning.

Easter weekend is dry and will start cool on Friday and Saturday. Easter Sunday will see lots of sunshine with seasonable highs near 60°. Long-range model guidance now shows more unseasonable warmth for mid-April. Expect more 70s and 80s next week…in addition to a prolonged dry stretch. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara