Very warm start to the week, showers return Tuesday

TODAY: Sunny & Warm! Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 48.

TUESDAY: Scattered Light Showers, Breezy. Hi 66. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

After an official high of 61° yesterday, today will bring even warmer temperatures with plenty of sunshine! An area of high pressure sitting off the east coast will keep the local weather pleasant today thanks to southerly flow on the backside of that high. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Even 70° isn’t out of the question! The high will eventually yield to a front moving out of the Midwest tonight leading to increasing clouds. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s, staying mild.

A front will move through Pennsylvania tomorrow with some scattered light showers and a strong southerly breeze. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-60s. While the rain tomorrow is expected to be light, a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, especially tomorrow evening as the front pushes through. Nothing severe is expected, but the winds will be noticeably gusty. A few more weak waves will push through this week but all appear to be moisture-starved. Looking ahead, next weekend will be slightly cooler than the week ahead, but no major temperature swings are expected.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara