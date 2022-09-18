TODAY: Sunny & Warm! Hi 86. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, A Bit Muggy. Lo 63. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Few PM Showers, Warm. Hi 84. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Most of us dropped into the upper 50s and low 60s this morning…still not far from where we should be this time of year. However, temperatures will go well above average today as a southwest breeze kicks in and drives temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. It won’t be a record high (92 set back in 1965), but it’s still around 10 degrees above average. If your pool is still open, today’s a great day to use it!

A touch more humidity in the air means most of us will drop into the low to mid 60s overnight. An incoming cold front could bring us a few showers Monday, but any rain wouldn’t last long and won’t amount to much. We’re back to dry weather most of Tuesday and Wednesday as highs stay in the mid-80s.

Clouds increase late Wednesday with some showers Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. This will be with a stronger cold front that will usher in the coldest air of the season thus far by late-week…just in time for fall’s arrival! Highs Friday likely won’t get out of the 60s with widespread 40s expected Saturday morning. The coolest air will only last a day or two but we’ll stay at or slightly below seasonable levels through the end of next weekend. Mainly dry weather expected too so great weather to hit some outdoor festivals!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo