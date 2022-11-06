TODAY: Scattered AM Showers, Very Warm. Hi 74. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few Passing Showers, Very Warm. Lo 62. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Still Warm. Hi 72. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

It’s incredibly warm this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and some spots near 70! We could very well break a record warm monthly temperature which was 64 degrees set back on November 4th, 1961. With the warmth are also some showers this morning, especially east of the river. Most of the rain should wrap up by about 9am but we will be fighting clouds for much of the day. Don’t forget…the sun sets tonight before 5p!

There could be a few passing showers again this evening, but it won’t amount to much. With the approaching front still being to our west, it will be quite warm again with lows in the 60s. Aided by plentiful sunshine, Monday’s highs should briefly touch the low 70s before temps tank during the evening hours.

Colder air rushes in Monday night with highs back into the upper 50s for Election Tuesday. It’s much cooler air, but pretty close to seasonable levels. We’ll see lots of sunshine too making it a great day to go out and vote! Temperatures bounce back again as we head toward late-week with highs in the 60s. Don’t get used to it though because a strong cold front will bring much cooler air next weekend. Before that happens, we expect some numerous showers late-day Friday. Highs by next Sunday won’t make it out of the 40s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo