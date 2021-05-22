Very warm weekend with only a few opportunities for a shower/storm Sunday

TODAY: Scattered clouds and very warm. High 89.
TONIGHT: Passing clouds with some clearing, mild. Low 66.
SUNDAY: Hot and humid, a stray evening shower or storm. High 90.
Yesterday began a little cooler during the morning, but we still finished in the middle to upper 80s and all-day sunshine. Today will not be as sunny with milky skies throughout the day. However, the clouds will not put a damper on the warmth. Highs should climb close to 90°. The best chances for showers and storms will remain to the north of the region unfortunately for those of us looking for rain.
-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso