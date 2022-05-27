LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County began the Memorial Day holiday with its veteran appreciation breakfast on Friday.

The event at the Lower Swatara Township fire hall is more than just having a meal. It gives veterans and their spouses information about benefits and services.

Middletown Army Veteran Dennis Leonard said that information is not advertised, and encourages all veterans to get involved in the community.

“Find an organization or find a way to help out, pour yourself into it, the reward that you get, you won’t see it monetarily, maybe not fame, it’s in (your heart),” Leonard said.

Leonard says these events also help veterans find others in their community to create friendships and support systems.

