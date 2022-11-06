HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony ahead of Veterans Day was held in the Hampden Township Veterans Park in Cumberland County on Sunday.

The event was organized by the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee to allow the community to honor and thank service members from the Midstate.

“I think the number of people who interact with veterans is getting smaller as the population grows and so holding events like this to have veterans come and have them recognized is very important,” Board member Bryan Anthony said.

The committee has also made several new additions to the park to honor veterans, including a field cross monument and three new flags to recognize public health safety officers and veterans of NOAA and The Space Force.