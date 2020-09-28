Vice President Mike Pence to host debate watch party in Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to host a debate watch party in Central Pennsylvania Tuesday.

The first of three presidential debates is happening in Cleveland, Ohio.

The watch party is at Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Lancaster County. Doors open at 5 p.m.

You can still get tickets online. Two are allowed per mobile phone number.

The debate begins at 9 p.m. You can watch it on abc27.

The debate and the watch party come just a few days after President Donald Trump spoke at Harrisburg International Airport.

That was his fifth appearance in Pennsylvania this month.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden had four in that same timeframe.

The President promised an end to the pandemic and a return to record prosperity.

“In 38 days we will win the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Trump said Saturday. “Look at this crowd. the only way they can win Pennsylvania frankly is to cheat on the ballots.”

Sunday in Delaware, Biden urged Senate Republicans to hold off on voting on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination until the November election.

Meanwhile in Washington, the President said the confirmation of his nominee will go quickly.