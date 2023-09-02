PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to Pennsylvania State Police, a juvenile escaped the Loysville Youth Development Center around 4 p.m. today.

Police state that the escapee is 17-year-old Aubree McClendon, a black male that is five feet eight inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police also say that at the time of escaping, he was wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki pants.

According to police, the McClendon is considered violent and the police also state that residents are urged to be vigilant and lock their homes and vehicles.

McClendon has a history including aggravated assault, robbery, and possession of a firearm, according to State Police.

Police state that anyone who sees the him should not approach him and call Pennsylvania State Police Newport Station at 717-567-3110 or 911.