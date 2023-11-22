LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Tickets for a virtual wine, cheese, and chocolate tasting event hosted by a Lancaster County club will be available on Black Friday.

The Kiwanis Club of Lititz Area will soon be hosting its 4th annual Wine, Cheese, & Chocolate: A Virtual Tasting Party on Saturday, February 24 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

According to the Kiwanis Club of Lititz Area, participants of the event will be able to pick up their tasting bag on Friday, February 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Zum Anker Alley Shoppes, located at 22 East Main Street.

The bags for the virtual event will cost $105 each for online sales, and $5 off if you buy them at the Zum Anker Alley Shoppes. The bag will include three bottles of Australian wines, three paired cheeses, and three different homemade chocolate truffles.

The Kiwanis Club says that the bags will be enough to share with up to four people. It is also important to note that proof of age will be required upon purchase.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets online, you can click here.

For more information on this event, you can email www.kiwanislititzwcc@gmail.com or call (610)-306-2096

