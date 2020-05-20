Virus toll steep at dozens of Pennsylvania nursing homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 50 Pennsylvania nursing homes have reported 20 or more deaths related to COVID-19, according to partial data released Tuesday by the state Department of Health.

After weeks of delay, state health officials released a list of 557 long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania reporting cases of the novel coronavirus among residents or staff.

Nursing homes and personal care homes have struggled for months to contain the virus, with many lacking the trained staff, testing supplies and personal protective equipment in the early going that could have helped them slow the spread, according to public health experts.

“All of those things are a challenge, and each one of those things together creates a high barrier for nursing homes, even today,” said Tricia Neuman, executive director of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s program on Medicare policy.

The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf has faced criticism that it didn’t do enough, soon enough, to keep the virus from spreading among some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents. Residents of facilities that care for older adults account for more than two-thirds of the state’s overall death toll of 4,624 — a higher proportion than in most other states.

“There is no question, in Pennsylvania and all across the world, long-term care facilities have been places where this virus has wreaked absolute havoc. And we keep trying to figure out what we can do better as we move along in this pandemic,” Wolf said at a video news conference. “I think in hindsight there are a lot of things that maybe we’ll learn, and I hope we do, that we can do better.”

Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, has opened criminal investigations into several nursing homes. The attorney general’s office has not said how many facilities it is investigating, or revealed their names or provided any other details about the specific allegations.

More than 30 nursing homes reported that at least 100 of their residents have tested positive for the virus since early March, when the first infections were confirmed in Pennsylvania.

The state’s worst nursing home outbreak — and one of the worst nationally — is at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County, near the Ohio border, where 358 residents and 25 workers have contracted the virus, and 76 have died. The Health Department has installed a temporary manager at Brighton, and the National Guard has been sent there and to other nursing homes with severe outbreaks.