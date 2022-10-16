LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Workers and volunteers gathered together to make Lancaster a bit greener.

A tree, shrub, and plug planting event took place as part of the Pleasure Road Stream Restoration Project. Volunteers helped to plant trees and also worked on bank grading to help create wetlands and reduce erosion along the stream.

“By doing those two things, we’re reducing pollutants reaching the bay and entering the local watershed, and we’re creating and restoring significant habitats and wetland habitats that helps to filter sediments and nutrients, specifically nitrogen and phosphorus in our waterways,” said Reid Garner, Land Studies Inc. Water Resource Engineer.

Garner says the ultimate goal is to reduce pollutants in water. He also said that trees and herbs are planted today to withstand flooding.