(WHTM) — Ready, set, flow. The time has come to vote for Pennsylvania’s 2024 River of the Year.

For the 14th year, the public will be able to go online for the chance to pick their favorite among several nominees. This year’s choices include the the Allegheny River, Lackawaxen River, and Youghiogheny River.

“I am excited for this year’s competition and look forward to seeing which river comes out on top,” Dunn said. “This annual competition is a great way to highlight Pennsylvania’s special waterways and the benefits they bring for conservation, recreation, economic development, and so much more. We look forward to tallying up votes and announcing the 2024 River of the Year in the coming months.”

River of the Year nominations are based on conservation needs, successes, and programming plans. Selections are made by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR) in cooperation with Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Voting is now open and will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Voters can learn more about each of the nominees on the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers website.

Once you are ready to vote you can do so by clicking here. Voting is managed through Woobox, an online contest application that limits voting to one email address.

A Pennsylvania River of the Year has been presented every year since 1983. The 2023 winner was the North Branch Susquehanna River.

“We are excited to once again kick off the public online voting process for Pennsylvania River of the Year,” Janet Sweeney, executive director of the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, said. “As we all continue to spend more time outdoors and deepen our appreciation for the beautiful natural resources of Pennsylvania, the annual River of the Year voting process is a fun way to rally behind and support your favorite waterway.”

Following the contest, there will be year-round activities and events to honor the winner. These will include a paddling trip, or sojourn, that is supported each year by DCNR and the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers.