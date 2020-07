Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a coronavirus briefing with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a campaign stop in western Pennsylvania next week.

Pence will attend a “Cops for Trump” event at the Greensburg Police Department in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

Doors open at 10 a.m. The event starts at noon.

Registration is required.