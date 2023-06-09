(WHTM) — It’s the birthday of everyone’s favorite short-tempered duck – Donald Duck turns 89 on June 9!

Donald made his very first appearance back on June 9, 1934, in the short The Wise Little Hen. But his second appearance in the short, Orphan’s Benefit, shows him being a little more short-tempered, alongside his pal Mickey Mouse.

According to nationaltoday.com, Walt Disney created Donald to introduce an edgier character to balance out the always-jolly Mickey.

Donald is usually seen wearing a sailor suit with a cap and either a black or red bow tie. His voice is sometimes hard to decipher since he is a duck. But, more times than none, you can see and hear him being mischievous or irritable. Clarence Nash was the original voice for the crazy duck.

The 1940s were a great time for Donald as he was seen in over 128 short animations, overtaking Mickey Mouse. Donald is sometimes seen with his partner Daisy, and his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

In the parks, Donald can be seen either on his boat or in Fantasyland!