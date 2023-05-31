ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Adopt A School, a Project of the Ukraine Protection and Development Fund has made its way to the Midstate.

Andrew Kinsel, Founder, is an American living in Kyiv. When the war started, he knew he had to do something.

“The morning the war started; my daughters were actually woken up by six rockets being intercepted so literally exploding over our house,” said Kinsel.

He has lived in Kyiv since 1992, “I’ve seen the schools, I know what happens there when the Russians leave, they just take everything.”

Kinsel created the Adopt A School program so children, adults, and people of all ages could access technology.

“We had a great opportunity this year, we had some equipment that was coming out of use here at the college and needed to find a new home,” said Brian Helm, Senior Director of Information Technology Services.

Elizabethtown College had some extra computers, screens, and even just cords. Kinsel said even just one computer can benefit a community.

“If there’s any computers, any office equipment that’s in the schools, it’s all gone.”

If you’d like to take part in the program, click HERE for more information.

