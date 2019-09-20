Warm air returns for the weekend

TODAY: Sunny & Warmer. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Lo 55.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 85.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Unseasonably Warm. Hi 88.

Gorgeous weather continues today as conditions warm up. We can expect a lot of sunshine during the day, after a chilly start. This afternoon, though, will feature warm temperatures, approaching 80 degrees. Crisp, low humidity air is here to stay to finish the work week. Tonight will be clear and pleasant for Friday Night Football games. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-50s.

Temperatures do continue to rise into the 80s for the weekend as conditions remain dry. Mid to upper 80s are likely from tomorrow through Monday before a front comes through with cooler air. Temperatures return to seasonable levels briefly next week, before another gradual warm-up is likely by Wednesday and Thursday. During this time we still do not see significant evidence for any rain. There could be a passing shower on Monday as the front moves through, but it won’t amount to much. Enjoy the quiet weather and warmer temperatures. Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara