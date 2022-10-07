TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm. Hi 72. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler. Lo 45. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler & Breezy. Hi 58. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

We enjoyed a stellar day yesterday with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Today will be similar with a westerly breeze boosting temperatures above 70, but changes are ahead this weekend as a cold front crosses tonight.

The front is moisture-starved, so other than a brief evening sprinkle, dry conditions are expected. Thicker clouds will move in overnight as temperatures drop into the mid-40s. Clouds should vacate the region after daybreak Saturday, yielding plenty of sunshine but much cooler conditions with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60! With high pressure building in to our west, a northwesterly breeze of 5-15 mph will continue into Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures bounce back a bit Sunday and Monday afternoon, but there is the potential for patchy frost both mornings as winds go light under mostly clear skies. Conditions won’t be prime, but for valley locations that dip into the mid to upper 30s, the first frost of the season is possible. Take note if you still have outdoor plants.

Dry weather continues into the middle of next week as highs head back for near 70. Despite the trends, all signs point toward yet another cold shot of air next weekend!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo