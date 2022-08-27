TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 88. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 68. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Hot & More Humid. Hi 90. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

The heat is back on as we head back for near 90 degrees this afternoon. A drier push of air out of the north though will lower humidity levels this afternoon so all things considered, it’ll be pretty comfortable to get outside. A few more clouds move in tonight as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s.

The break from the elevated humidity doesn’t last long though as we tap into a southeast flow again Sunday and Monday. Dew points will creep back into the mid-60s. With a front located well to our south and east, showers look unlikely but there is an outside chance of a stray shower developing southeast of Harrisburg. Otherwise, our best chance for showers and storms will have to wait until Tuesday with the next cold front.

Behind the Tuesday front, the heat finally breaks and so does the humidity as we see a fresh injection of cooler air from Canada. Highs will be near average and overnight lows could dip back into the 50s for some by next Friday morning. At least some hope for fall lovers as we transition into September!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo