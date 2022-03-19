TODAY: Warm & Breezy, Scattered Storms After 3p. High 73. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers Exit By 9p, Mostly Cloudy. Lo 46. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Hi 53. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Yesterday we made it to 75 degrees, one degree shy of a record high! We’ll soar into the low 70s again today ahead of a cold front, but with the warmth will also come the risk for storms. Most of the day will be dry, but a broken line of showers and storms will develop by 3p over our western counties. These storms will quickly move east, reaching Harrisburg and York around 6-7p, and eventually exiting Lancaster county by 9p. The main risk today with these storms will be locally damaging wind gusts but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out given the dynamics in place and some spin in the lower levels.

The cold front swings through later tonight, bringing cooler air and clouds overnight with temperatures dropping into the 40s. We’ll see more clouds than sun Sunday with highs only around 50 and a breeze out of the northwest. A few light rain showers are possible, but most of the day will be dry as we officially usher in spring.

Next week looks mild but we’ll see some ups and downs as our next round of showers arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will drop into the 50s mid-week before we bounce back to near 60 degrees for Thursday and Friday. There are signs that cooler air will return next weekend though as we continue the transition toward spring!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo