LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s hard to believe we are in the middle of February with the kind of weather the Midstate had on Wednesday.

But, plenty of people were out and about at Kohl Memorial Park in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. Their four legged friends were also there to run around and soak up the sun.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s nice to be able to enjoy it, a break away from the 10 degrees, 15 degrees, 18 degrees we had a few weeks ago,” John Hagerty said.

“This gorgeous weather and you know, she sleeps around all day and I’m like ‘we got to get this girl out and get her some energy!'” Ashli Enrico said.

The record high for Wednesday was 74 degrees, which was set back in 1954. We didn’t tie or beat that record, but we were able to reach 69.9 degrees at Harrisburg International Airport. The mild weather should last through Friday, according to the abc27 weather team.



