(WHTM) — Looking back at the 2022-23 winter, it was Pennsylvania’s second-least-snowy on record, and the lack of snow left local and state governments with some extra money to spend.

“We definitely are going to see a savings this year,” PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.

An almost snow-free winter has left PennDOT with extra supplies.

“By this time of the year, you should definitely not be seeing as much of this salt pile as you are right now,” Schreffler said.

It has also left some extra money. Schreffler said each county budgets for winter weather every year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They figure out based on previous history what they want to order, how much they need to spend on the employees, maintenance for the trucks, things like that,” she said.

With savings expected, she said that money can go to other projects.

“We can do brush cutting, taking back right away, maintenance work on regular roads,” she said.

Schreffler said that includes preparing for the upcoming construction and paving season.

“It does mean we can do a few smaller paving projects in some areas, but it also means that we can get out and really focus on pipe replacement,” a project she said PennDOT wants to complete before making other repairs to roadways.

In Harrisburg, Public Works Director David West said the lack of snow does not affect the amount of money his department has, because it all falls under the public works budget, but it does allow him to shift funds toward other services.

“If we don’t have snow, what we’ll do is we’ll expand our leaf season,” he said, giving one example.

His staff can address the ever problematic potholes earlier.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“If we have a heavy snow season, we would have to wait until the season is over before we can attack the potholes, which are very treacherous due to the salt,” West said.

The department can also spend more time on city improvement efforts like dealing with illegal dumping and blight.

“If we have a light winter, we carry demolition throughout the season,” he said. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Officials cautioned the Midstate could always see snow in March or even into April, but they still expect to see some money left over.