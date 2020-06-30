Warm with a small threat of rain the next two days

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 67.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower. Hi 86.

An upper level low will spin over New England today and tomorrow, keeping most of the unsettled weather northeast of Pennsylvania while drier air on the backside keeps us pretty quiet locally. However, as the upper level low drifts closer later today into Wednesday, a stray shower or two could develop during the afternoon. The best chance for a pop-up shower or even a t-storm appears to be tomorrow. Both today and tomorrow will feature highs in the mid 80s with that small shower threat.

The heat will continue through much of the week as highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90°. Fourth of July weekend will be hazy, hot, and humid with limited rainfall chances again. A stray t-storm could develop each afternoon/evening, but the chances look slim. Good news for fireworks displays and outdoor plans…bad news for lawns and gardens. Keep watering that garden and wait to see if you win the rain lottery this week. Otherwise, enjoy the hot summertime weather!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara