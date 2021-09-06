Warmer and breezy today, lots of dry weather ahead this week

TODAY: Warmer & Breezy. High 82. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfortable. Lo 60. Winds: Becoming Light.

TUESDAY: Seasonable, Calm. High 82. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

A cold front passed through the Mid-state overnight, ushering in drier air which will help warm us back near seasonable levels on this Labor Day. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine and it will be breezy this afternoon with winds gusting over 20 mph at times out of the west. Winds should settle tonight as high pressure moves in.

Tuesday will be spectacular with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s.

The only solid rain chance this week looks to come Wednesday as a cold front slices through the commonwealth. Ahead of this front, storms are expected to develop by evening. With the origins of this front being out of the northwest…widespread rain or heavy, flooding downpours are not expected. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week before temperatures drop noticeably behind the front. By late-week, highs will hold in the upper 70s with overnight lows again falling into the 50s. Temperatures do recover some by next weekend, but still holding close to average. Overall, a dry and very September-like week ahead!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo