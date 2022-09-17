TODAY: Hazy Sun, Warmer. Hi 82. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Cool. Lo 61. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Warm! Hi 88. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

While it’s not as chilly as 24 hours ago, it’s another cool and comfortable start to the day with most of us dropping into the low to mid 50s. Things turn around today though as a southerly wind gets temperatures back into the low 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wildfire smoke plumes in the upper levels of the atmosphere may again filter out the sun a bit.

Tonight won’t be as cool with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’re even warmer for Sunday as a southwest wind pushes temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. The record high for tomorrow is 92 degrees…so while not quite a record, we won’t be that far away! The next cold front (albeit weak) approaches late Monday, bringing a few showers by evening. It won’t be much rain though and whatever showers move through won’t last long.

After a return to dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday, a stronger front will arrive next Thursday, bringing some more showers but a bigger change in air-mass toward the end of next week. This round of Canadian air could be even cooler than what we experienced this week…with 70s for highs and perhaps 40s again for lows as look ahead to next weekend. In the meantime, an extension of summer lasts us through most of next week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo