TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer & A Bit More Humid. Hi 88. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Not As Cool. Lo 68. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY: Mix of Clouds and Sun, Stray PM Shower. Hi 86. Winds: Light.

Our streak of comfortable weather continues this morning with some spots dipping into the mid-50s! A crisp, cool morning will be replaced by a warmer afternoon though as high pressure allows temperatures to climb back in the upper 80s today. With the temps will also come a touch more humidity as dew points creep into the low 60s.

Tonight will be pleasant but not as cool with evening temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday will also feature plenty of sunshine, but with some moisture creeping in from the south, it’s possible a stray shower develops during the afternoon although the vast majority of us will stay dry.

A better chance for storms will come late-Sunday as a stronger cold front approaches from the west. Even then, most of the day will be dry with storms not expected to fire up until closer to dinnertime. The front lingers Monday which will keep showers and storms in the forecast along with higher humidity levels. Behind the front, drier air moves back in by mid-next week, with seasonable and quiet weather returning as most kids head back to school.

Overall, a bit more stickiness to the air coming, but still no 90s as far as the eye can see and no out of control humidity.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo