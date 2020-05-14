Warmer today with showers by evening, t-storms return late Friday

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Stray Showers. Hi 69.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Passing Showers. Lo 60.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm, Showers/T-Storms 5pm-Midnight. Hi 84. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

How gorgeous was yesterday? Harrisburg International Airport recorded an afternoon high of 66° under a brilliant blue sky. Today won’t be quite as pleasant, but most of the day should be okay. After a sunny and cool start, clouds will move in and there could be a few late day showers as a warm front lifts through. Chances for rain will be hit or miss and most of the daylight hours will stay dry with highs closing in on 70°. Tonight will bring clouds and a few passing showers and mild temperatures staying around 60°.

By Friday, we get into an early summer air mass with highs getting into the lower 80s for the first time this year. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day as a cold front drops south into Pennsylvania. The timing of these showers and t-storms will be from 5pm-Midnight. The front drops south of the Commonwealth Saturday and should keep Central PA dry and pleasant for the first half of the weekend with highs in the mid-70s. On Sunday, the front lifts back northward a bit and could trigger a stray shower or t-storm with highs around 70°.

Next week’s forecast is going downhill, unfortunately. A tropical low will develop and sit off the east coast. That won’t have a direct impact locally, but it will act as a block for an upper-level low that will get cut off from the jetstream. This upper low will meander along the east coast for much of next week. Locally, that means we should prepare for rainy and cool weather for much of next week. Depending on how long that low sticks around, flooding potential also exists. We will watch the trends and keep you posted through the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara