Warming up today, pleasant tomorrow, rain returns by Sunday

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm! Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Calm. Lo 63.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 80.

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 75.

High pressure will keep the weather quiet and pleasant on this Friday, however, there will be a cold front tracking across Pennsylvania today too. Southwest flow ahead of that front will bring a summer-like vibe back to Central PA today with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. It should be a partly cloudy day with no rain expected from the frontal passage. Tonight should be pleasant with lows in the 60s. Saturday should be pleasant and dry with temperatures returning to around 80 degrees in the afternoon. Another front will lift moisture back into Central PA for Sunday and Labor Day with scattered showers both days and highs in the 70s.

We’re also tracking Hurricane Dorian closely. The storm will continue its north and west movement toward the U.S. with plenty of fuel to work with over the weekend. Warm ocean temperatures and more moisture will help the storm continue intensifying on its journey. The east coast of Florida looks most likely to experience the worst impacts by Labor Day Monday but it’s still too early to say exactly where landfall will occur. This could be a major Category 4 storm by the time it reaches the eastern U.S. Anyone along the southeast coast and even in the Gulf of Mexico needs to remain vigilant and monitor future forecasts. We will continue to watch the storm from now throughout the weekend and provide updates.

-Meteorologists Brett Thackara