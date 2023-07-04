HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – View Harrisburg’s annual firework show from the water!

The Pride of the Susquehanna River Boat is hosting a firework cruise on the 4th of July for those who’d like to watch from the water.

Executive Director Melissa Snyder said it is indeed a treat, “there is nothing like watching the fireworks from the river. It gives you a whole new appreciation of Harrisburg.”

For those who’d like to hop aboard, tickets will start being sold at 6:00 PM. They can only be bought in person, not online. Snyder said it fills up fast and parking is something to be wary of.

The boat doesn’t take off until after 8, so if you do come at 6, Snyder said you can visit the Harrisburg Food Truck Festival and do other 4th of July activities to secure your spot.

The River Cruise offers many different unique experiences, so if you miss out on tonight, there are plenty of opportunities to take a special ride.

Click HERE to purchase tickets, keep in mind all cruises are rain or shine!