HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) — A water boil advisory is in effect for a portion of Highspire, Dauphin County.

According to the public safety director of the borough, a water main was damaged due to construction in the area of Polar Street and Burd Run in the borough.

Vieola North America, who is the utility company for the water main has been notified.

The water boil advisory is in effect until further notice, according to the public safety director.