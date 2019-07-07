Water emergency in parts of York County ends

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM/AP) The water emergency that was affecting parts of York County Saturday is now over, according to a county spokesman.

A lightning strike Friday night disabled the Red Lion Municipal Water Treatment Plant.

County spokesman Mark Walters said the plant is now gaining water at a higher rate than normal. The plant usually pumps around 2 million gallons per day, it’s now pumping 2.75 million gallons per day.

The Dallastown-Yoe Water Authority said water restrictions were put in place for residents of Red Lion, Dallastown, Yoe and Windsor Borough.

Walters said Dallastown customers should have normal service by Sunday morning. People and Red Lion will have to wait until later on Sunday or early Monday.